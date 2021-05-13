HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,508.00

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $31.24 million and $4,508.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

