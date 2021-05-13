Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

