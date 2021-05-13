Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.40.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $212.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $223.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.