Huobi BTC Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $48,644.08 or 1.00521976 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $21,468.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00081247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.16 or 0.00576881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00228636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.01 or 0.01130390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $555.78 or 0.01148515 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

