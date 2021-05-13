Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.21

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $34.66. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 24,194 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

