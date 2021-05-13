Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 8.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.44. Approximately 705,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,203,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.44 million and a PE ratio of 26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29.
About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.