Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 8.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.44. Approximately 705,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,203,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.44 million and a PE ratio of 26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.