Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $25.21. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 958 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66.
About Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
