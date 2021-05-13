HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.27% of HUYA worth $55,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,626,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,740,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $17,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

