HYCON Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003965 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00115541 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,452,994 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,452,992 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

