Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM stock traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $55.12. 781,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,906. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.