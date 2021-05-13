Hyper Finance Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 309.8% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $112,347.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00231781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.01173588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.