Hyperion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,682.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $25,682.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

