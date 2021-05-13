IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of IAA worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

IAA stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

