IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

IAC opened at $219.71 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

