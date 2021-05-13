Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.52 ($14.73).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

