Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.52 ($14.73).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

