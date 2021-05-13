Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. Iberdrola has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

