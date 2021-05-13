IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

IBIBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

