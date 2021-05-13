ichi.farm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.00667252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00081582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00233419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004539 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.71 or 0.01221615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01046716 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

