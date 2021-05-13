Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 19,418 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

