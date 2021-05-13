IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 358.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

