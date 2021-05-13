IDE Group (LON:IDE) PT Raised to GBX 325

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:IDE opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday. IDE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

IDE Group Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

