IDE Group (LON:IDE) PT Raised to GBX 325

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON:IDE opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday. IDE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.
IDE Group Company Profile
