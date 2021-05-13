Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 277.80 ($3.63) on Thursday. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,389.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 264.30.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.