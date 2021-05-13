Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 277.80 ($3.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 264.30. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £700.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,389.00.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

