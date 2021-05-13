IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $101,100.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IDYA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 51,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $617.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,339.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.