Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,296 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $193.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

