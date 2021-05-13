Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

