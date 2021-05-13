Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

