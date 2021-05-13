Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $262.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.