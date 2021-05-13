Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average of $179.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

