Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $83,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

CVX stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

