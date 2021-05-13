Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

