Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average is $209.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

