Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,022 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $382.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

