IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.17

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.17 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26), with a volume of 13,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The firm has a market cap of £25.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £448.42 ($585.86).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.