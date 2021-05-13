II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.630-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $752 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.89.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 34,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -549.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.