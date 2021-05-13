II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded at Northland Securities

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.41. 34,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

