Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 6,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $2,459,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000.

About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

