ILCOIN Market Capitalization Tops $4.56 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $19,707.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,645,738,907 coins and its circulating supply is 692,042,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

