iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ILIAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$187.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $181.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

