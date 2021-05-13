Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ILIKF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 183,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. Ilika has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

