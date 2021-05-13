Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ILIKF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 183,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. Ilika has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.24.
About Ilika
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.