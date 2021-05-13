Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.15. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $210.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

