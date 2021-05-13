Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $67.77 or 0.00135473 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $44.19 million and $1.74 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00624980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00081722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.86 or 0.01089235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.57 or 0.01192595 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

