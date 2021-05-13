Immunic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. Immunic has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $6,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

