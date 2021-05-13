Impact Healthcare REIT plc (LON:IHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.57. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Thursday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock has a market cap of £357.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.