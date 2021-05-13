IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) PT Set at $3.00 by Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given a $3.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMV. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 3,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

