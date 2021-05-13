IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 98,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

