IMV (TSE:IMV) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.99% from the stock’s current price.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

TSE IMV traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.76. 154,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,596. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. IMV has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.25.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

