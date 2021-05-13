Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.32. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 369,659 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 6.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,271 shares of company stock worth $581,591. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

