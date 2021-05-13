Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $43.28

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.28, but opened at $45.13. Independence shares last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.56 million, a PE ratio of 154.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.34 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

